PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People are urged to stay off the roads if possible after heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.
I-95 was completely underwater in the area of Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue) in Providence, leaving drivers stranded for hours Monday afternoon. Traffic was flowing again in both directions by about 6 p.m.
The flooding also affected a number of major roadways in and around Providence, including Route 10, which has since reopened.
“All major arteries are open,” RIDOT tweeted Monday evening. “RIDOT crews will work throughout the night to address any issues that may arise. Drive safely if you must go out.”
Both Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said to avoid all nonessential travel. R.I. State Police warned drivers – if they must go out – not to enter flooded areas or large puddles.
A Flood Warning has been issued for Northern Rhode Island and the West bay until 11 a.m. The rest of the area remains under a Flood Watch.
Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says the rain is expected to continue through the morning, falling heavy at times, so additional street flooding is possible.
A building on Peace Street in Providence collapsed amid the heavy rain. Police said there were no injuries since the building was unoccupied at the time, but surrounding roadways are blocked off.
About 30 Brown University students were forced from their dorms after floodwaters rushed into the first floor of their residence hall.
A portion of Atwells Avenue in Providence is shut down. Crews are working to fix sections that crumbled as floodwaters rushed over them Monday afternoon.
A resident of Pleasant Valley Parkway in Providence said when the viaduct overflowed, the current was so strong that it pulled a vehicle into the rising floodwaters.
A number of roadways in neighboring Cranston also flooded, including Atwood Avenue.
Roger Williams Park Zoo said it will be closed Tuesday due to the flooding. The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles said its Providence branch will also be closed through at least Wednesday.
