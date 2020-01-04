Rain, fog take over Springfield days before next round of snow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Western Massachusetts is warming as global temperatures rise due to climate change. That increase may sound small, but when many of the days in the winter have temperatures close to freezing, that warmth can mean the difference between rain and a fresh blanket of snow.

Since 1970, Springfield’s winters have been warming up an average of 3.9 degrees, that’s according to a study from Climate Central.

With a mild day Saturday across Western Massachusetts, most of the day was met with a light, drizzle of rain combined with fog. It was noticeably dreary.

One local snowplow contractor told 22News winters are just not the same as they used to be in Western Massachusetts. He’d rather the snow than the rain.

“We’re in New England. So it’s hit or miss. You never know. Could be, you know, 50s one day and -20 the next. But I just hope for a lot of snow this year. Last year was kind of weak,” Allen Cournoyer explained.

And this mild trend is expected to last into mid-January.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tracking above-average temperatures for the entire eastern half of the United States. That means we could see many days in the 40s when typical average high temperatures are near freezing.

But we do have a shot at accumulating snow early this week.