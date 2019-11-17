Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely overnight into Monday morning’s commute

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts tonight through Monday morning.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected across western Massachusetts.

Light freezing rain, along with some snow and sleet in northern areas, is expected to move in after midnight and continue into the morning commute Monday.

Anywhere from a trace to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Remember, it doesn’t take much to lead to slippery conditions. Be especially careful on untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

By the late morning, any scattered lingering wintry mix will make the change to rain as temperatures warm up. Scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets