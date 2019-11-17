Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely overnight into Monday morning’s commute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts tonight through Monday morning.

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is expected across western Massachusetts.

Light freezing rain, along with some snow and sleet in northern areas, is expected to move in after midnight and continue into the morning commute Monday.

Anywhere from a trace to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Remember, it doesn’t take much to lead to slippery conditions. Be especially careful on untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

By the late morning, any scattered lingering wintry mix will make the change to rain as temperatures warm up. Scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day Monday.