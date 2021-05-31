Rain cleared just in time for most communities holding Memorial Day parades

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is usually the unofficial start of summer here in the Northeast. However, this past weekend didn’t feel much like summer.

This time of year temperatures are usually in the upper 70 and people are itching to open their pools and spend time outside, but the past couple of days have been feeling a lot like March and not like May.

Temperatures this past weekend were in the upper 40s and low 50s and rain fell across the entire region. After a soaking of rain this past weekend, the weather forecast was looking up for Monday. Even though it wasn’t a completely dry forecast, the amount and duration of the rain was a lot less than previous days. Many people were still worried that their parades might not happen if there was rain.

“I was a little worried about the weather turnout today, but I knew we were going to do this either way because the veterans and those lives loss, they gave up their lives for us and if we can deal with a little rain for them for one day, I think its still nothing in comparison of what they’ve given to us,” said Noah Lis of Palmer.

Temperatures are on an upward trend from here though. The Climate Prediction Center shows western Massachusetts above average, temperature wise for the next two weeks. Even though it wasn’t the warmest of weather this past weekend, people still got outside and enjoyed the holiday.