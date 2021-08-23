Rain putting strain on outdoor businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain is putting stress on businesses that rely on good weather, like landscapers.

22News spoke with Gary Courchesne, the owner of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke. He told us the rain from July did set back their normal schedule of mowing and tending lawns, and Henri did the same. He said it’s not just the rainfall that affects his business, but the build-up of rainwater in the ground, which makes it harder and sometimes even dangerous to mow.

Courchesne told 22News, “For example this morning even though it wasn’t raining, all the rain yesterday prohibited us from doing some types of work. Mowing lawns was difficult, if at all possible because the ground was so saturated.”

He added that people should monitor their irrigation systems to make sure it shuts down during periods of prolonged rainfall to avoid over-saturation. He hopes business will be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.