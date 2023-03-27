CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be sunshine Monday morning but clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon.

Showers will move in late Monday afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Monday night will mainly rain in the Pioneer Valley with some snow in the hills and Berkshires.

Live Radar

Light accumulation is possible mainly in the hills. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

Snowfall Forecast

On Tuesday, there is a chance for a rain or snow shower in the morning otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.