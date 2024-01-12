Heavy rain of an inch to two inches likely across portions of western Mass.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another storm this week is moving into Massachusetts Friday night.

With more rain and wind on the way, a Flood Watch is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through Saturday evening, and a High Wind Warning from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for Berkshire County.

A brief rain/snow mix will arrive after 10 p.m. Friday. The best chance for any snow will be in the Berkshires while it is all rain in the Pioneer Valley.

The rain will be heavy at times. There may even be a rumble of thunder! Be ready for the chance of another round of street and stream flooding. The rain and wind are gone by 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday will gradually clear up into the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s but falling into the 30s by the evening.

What exactly is the difference between a watch and a warning?

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for impactful weather conditions to occur. This is more like a notice and a heads-up. A warning is issued for when impactful weather is happening or about to occur and this means you should prepare and take action.

As mentioned before, there is a Flood Watch for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties which means conditions are favorable for flooding to occur with the already high-running rivers, creeks, and streams and there still is some snow on the ground in spots that will melt into running water.

The High Wind Warning for Berkshire County means an impactful wind event is likely and you should prepare.