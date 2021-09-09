Rain this summer is expected to affect fall crops

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – After a few dry days, the rain once again moved back into western Massachusetts after what has been a record breaking wet summer. All the rain has had an effect on area farms.

“It’s affected a lot of crops, some of them more than others, like the summer squashes and cucumbers and stuff like that. Can’t handle nearly as much rain where the peppers, cabbage and sweet corn can take a little more rain but obviously with this amount of rain, it affected it all across the board this year,” said Joe Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

Despite the gray and wet weather, there were still plenty of people buying fruits and vegetables at Calabrese Farms in Southwick. However, the continued wet weather could pose a challenge when it comes to the fall crops.

“With the rain, we can’t get in the fields everyday. We can’t harvest winter squash when they’re wet in the fields because it’ll damage them when we put them in storage,” said Calabrese.

There are already plenty of fall plants and produce available including mums, pumpkins and squash.