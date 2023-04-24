CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain moved in Saturday night and continued with heavy rain throughout Sunday bringing nearly four inches to some parts of New England.

A Flood Warning was in effect for the Mill River in Northampton until 9 p.m. Sunday with minor flooding along the river in Northampton.

Central and Western Massachusetts:

  • Fitchburg: 1.52″
  • Florence: 3.75″
  • Orange: 1.75″
  • Sandisfield: 2.49″
  • Springfield: 2.10″
  • Westfield: 3.74″
  • Worcester: 2.25″

Eastern Massachusetts

  • Bedford: 1.50″
  • Beverly: 1.16″
  • Boston: 0.69″
  • Lawrence: 1.26″
  • New Bedford: 0.30″
  • Norwood: 0.90″
  • Plymouth: 0.32″

Cape Cod and the Islands

  • Chatham: 0.18″
  • Hyannis: 0.36″
  • Marthas Vineyard: 0.02″
  • Nantucket: 0.05″

Rhode Island

  • Newport: 0.46″
  • Providence: 0.91″
  • Westerly: 1.11″

Northern Connecticut

  • Hartford-Bradley: 3.31″
  • Hartford: 1.93″
  • Willimantic: 3.15″

April is one of the most important months of the year for rainfall because that’s when everything starts to bloom for the summer.