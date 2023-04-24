CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain moved in Saturday night and continued with heavy rain throughout Sunday bringing nearly four inches to some parts of New England.

A Flood Warning was in effect for the Mill River in Northampton until 9 p.m. Sunday with minor flooding along the river in Northampton.

Central and Western Massachusetts:

Fitchburg: 1.52″

Florence: 3.75″

Orange: 1.75″

Sandisfield: 2.49″

Springfield: 2.10″

Westfield: 3.74″

Worcester: 2.25″

Eastern Massachusetts

Bedford: 1.50″

Beverly: 1.16″

Boston: 0.69″

Lawrence: 1.26″

New Bedford: 0.30″

Norwood: 0.90″

Plymouth: 0.32″

Cape Cod and the Islands

Chatham: 0.18″

Hyannis: 0.36″

Marthas Vineyard: 0.02″

Nantucket: 0.05″

Rhode Island

Newport: 0.46″

Providence: 0.91″

Westerly: 1.11″

Northern Connecticut

Hartford-Bradley: 3.31″

Hartford: 1.93″

Willimantic: 3.15″

April is one of the most important months of the year for rainfall because that’s when everything starts to bloom for the summer.