CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain moved in Saturday night and continued with heavy rain throughout Sunday bringing nearly four inches to some parts of New England.
A Flood Warning was in effect for the Mill River in Northampton until 9 p.m. Sunday with minor flooding along the river in Northampton.
Central and Western Massachusetts:
- Fitchburg: 1.52″
- Florence: 3.75″
- Orange: 1.75″
- Sandisfield: 2.49″
- Springfield: 2.10″
- Westfield: 3.74″
- Worcester: 2.25″
Eastern Massachusetts
- Bedford: 1.50″
- Beverly: 1.16″
- Boston: 0.69″
- Lawrence: 1.26″
- New Bedford: 0.30″
- Norwood: 0.90″
- Plymouth: 0.32″
Cape Cod and the Islands
- Chatham: 0.18″
- Hyannis: 0.36″
- Marthas Vineyard: 0.02″
- Nantucket: 0.05″
Rhode Island
- Newport: 0.46″
- Providence: 0.91″
- Westerly: 1.11″
Northern Connecticut
- Hartford-Bradley: 3.31″
- Hartford: 1.93″
- Willimantic: 3.15″
April is one of the most important months of the year for rainfall because that’s when everything starts to bloom for the summer.