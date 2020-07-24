Rainfall can vary quite a bit from place to place this time of year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last couple of weeks thunderstorms have brought some heavy rain to parts of western Massachusetts.

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee they’ve picked up 4.22 inches of rain this month and we are running a surplus of 1.31 inches of rain. But that is not the case every where in western Massachusetts.

Some spots can get quite a bit of rain while other areas don’t get much at all.

“Some places, depending on whether you got a few thunderstorms or not you’re doing fine for rain others who have missed out on some of the thunderstorms you’re still really in need of rain and that often happens in the summertime,” said 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin.

At Kosinski Farms in Westfield they haven’t seen as much rain as some other areas have.

“Last night’s storm, we had it north of us we had it south of us and we picked up just a minimal amount of rain …thunderstorms come through and hope that you’re not going to get hail or high winds because this is going to damage your crop and brings the water that you’re looking for,” said Susan Kosinski of Kosinski Farms in Westfield.

Susan Kosinski says they have had to use irrigation to water their fields.

The latest U.S. drought monitor remains unchanged from last week and doesn’t include the rain we’ve picked up over the last couple of days. It shows most of western Massachusetts in the moderate drought category with most of eastern Hampden and central Hampshire Counties in the abnormally dry category.