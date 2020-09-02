Rainfall forecast for September 2020: Will we catch up?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Even after a few days of rain recently, western Massachusetts is still experiencing drought conditions. The most recent update last Thursday, still shows severe drought conditions across Hampden County, abnormally dry conditions in western Berkshire County, and moderate drought conditions elsewhere.

While we did get some rain on Wednesday, it is not expected to wipe out the drought.

NOAA’s monthly forecast for all of September does not predict an abnormally high amount of rain, which would be necessary to get rid of the drought. It’s not all bad news, however. Rainfall is not expected to be lower than normal either, with NOAA predicting instead near-average rainfall amounts.

For Chicopee, that would mean near the September average rainfall of 3.9 inches.