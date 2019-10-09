RAINFALL FORECAST: Showers heading toward western Massachusetts Wednesday

Posted:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Plan on partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a gradually increasing chance for showers, mainly this afternoon and tonight.

Shower chances will be highest the farther south and east you are. Northwestern areas may stay dry much of the day as showers will struggle to reach areas closest to Vermont.

High temperatures today will just about get to 60 degrees and it will be breezy.

Tonight our shower chances continue with lows in the mid-40s and a consistent breeze.

Coastal storm could bring heavy rainfall to western Massachusetts

