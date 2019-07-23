Rainfall reports across western Massachusetts, Monday into Tuesday

Weather News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with how much rain fell across western Massachusetts on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Franklin County:

  • Ashfield: 2.97″
  • Conway: 2.86″
  • Buckland: 2.84″
  • Orange: 2.61″
  • Millers Falls: 2.56″
  • Colrain: 2.36″
  • Sunderland: 2.23″
  • Greenfield: 2.00″

Hampden County:

  • West Springfield: 2.51″
  • Westover AFB: 2.41″
  • Springfield: 2.35″
  • Ludlow: 2.34″
  • Westfield: 2.14″
  • Brimfield: 2.03″

Hampshire County:

  • Northampton: 2.25″
  • Amherst: 2.21″
  • Worthington: 2.16″
  • Belchertown: 2.13″
  • Williamsburg: 1.98″

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Local Radar

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets