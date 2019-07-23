Rainfall reports across western Massachusetts, Monday into Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with how much rain fell across western Massachusetts on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Franklin County:

Ashfield: 2.97″

Conway: 2.86″

Buckland: 2.84″

Orange: 2.61″

Millers Falls: 2.56″

Colrain: 2.36″

Sunderland: 2.23″

Greenfield: 2.00″

Hampden County:

West Springfield: 2.51″

Westover AFB: 2.41″

Springfield: 2.35″

Ludlow: 2.34″

Westfield: 2.14″

Brimfield: 2.03″

Hampshire County:

Northampton: 2.25″

Amherst: 2.21″

Worthington: 2.16″

Belchertown: 2.13″

Williamsburg: 1.98″

Some heavy downpours early this morning have let up here in downtown Springfield. Still a decent amount of puddles to look out for as you head out the door this morning. pic.twitter.com/Vdk821VTyU — Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) July 23, 2019

2.10" of rain now. You should definitely still water your lawn. — Ross Dominique ⛳ (@NCCsuper) July 23, 2019