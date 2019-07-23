Rainfall reports across western Massachusetts, Monday into Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with how much rain fell across western Massachusetts on Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Franklin County:
- Ashfield: 2.97″
- Conway: 2.86″
- Buckland: 2.84″
- Orange: 2.61″
- Millers Falls: 2.56″
- Colrain: 2.36″
- Sunderland: 2.23″
- Greenfield: 2.00″
Hampden County:
- West Springfield: 2.51″
- Westover AFB: 2.41″
- Springfield: 2.35″
- Ludlow: 2.34″
- Westfield: 2.14″
- Brimfield: 2.03″
Hampshire County:
- Northampton: 2.25″
- Amherst: 2.21″
- Worthington: 2.16″
- Belchertown: 2.13″
- Williamsburg: 1.98″
