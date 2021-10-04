Rainfall Reports: Heavy showers continue into Monday night

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with how much rain has fell across western Massachusetts Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Franklin County

Shutesbury: 2″ 8:10 a.m.

Sunderland: 1.78″ 7:00 a.m.

Ashfield: 1.75″ 8:15 a.m.

Leverett: 1.73″ 7:00 a.m.

Conway: 1.72″ 7:00 a.m.

New Salem: 1.37″ 9:00 a.m.

Buckland: 1.35″ 8:00 a.m.

Greenfield: 1.29″ 8:12 a.m.

East Hawley: 1.27″ 9:18 a.m.

Shelburne Falls: 1.24″ 7:18 a.m.

Turners Falls: 1.20″ 8:15 a.m.

Montague: 1.12″ 8:00 a.m.

Charlemont: 1.12″ 8:12 a.m.

Millers Falls: 1.07″ 8:00 a.m.

Wendell: 0.99″ 8:25 a.m.

Colrain: 0.95″ 7:00 a.m.

Rowe: 0.94″ 9:18 a.m.

Warwick: 0.94″ 8:18 a.m.

Orange Airport: 0.93″ 7:52 a.m.

Northfield: 0.91″ 8:15 a.m.

Bernardston: 0.83″ 7:00 a.m.

Gill: 0.82″ 8:25 a.m.

Hampden County

Holyoke: 1.59″ 8:20 a.m.

Westfield: 1.54″ 8:20 a.m.

Springfield: 1.44″ 7:47 a.m.

West Springfield: 1.42″ 7:00 a.m.

Agawam: 1.42″ 8:20 a.m.

Wilbraham: 1.40″ 7:35 a.m.

Tolland: 1.39″ 8:17 a.m.

Brimfield: 1.37″ 7:00 a.m.

Hampden: 1.27″ 8:00 a.m.

Longmeadow: 1.18″ 8:25 a.m.

Westover AFB: 1.17″ 7:56 a.m.

Monson: 1.14″ 8:25 a.m.

Palmer: 1.09″ 8:24 a.m.

Three Rivers: 0.49″ 8:16 a.m.

Hampshire County

Southampton: 2.11″ 8:15 a.m.

Pelham: 2.02″ 8:15 a.m.

Williamsburg: 1.98″ 6:25 a.m.

Amherst: 1.89″ 8:15 a.m.

Goshen: 1.87″ 8:24 a.m.

Florence: 1.57″ 8:16 a.m.

Northampton: 1.55″ 8:15 a.m.

Westhampton: 1.55″ 7:00 a.m.

Easthampton: 1.42″ 7:00 a.m.

Belchertown: 1.32″ 8:15 a.m.

Ware: 1.14″ 8:25 a.m.

Hadley: 0.86″ 8:00 a.m.

Huntington: 0.85″ 7:30 a.m.

Berkshire County

Pittsfield: 1.43″ 7:35 a.m.

Stockbridge: 1.16″ 6:34 a.m.

Clarksburg” 0.89″ 7:24 a.m.

Monday will be a wet and cool day with rain throughout the day. The heaviest rain moved through early Monday morning. Monday afternoon we can expect light rain showers before another band of heavy rain makes its way into our region tonight. There could be some street flooding in poor drainage areas. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Rain continues tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Rain will begin to taper off Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s.