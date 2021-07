Rainfall reports in western Massachusetts from Sunday into Monday

(WWLP) - Massachusetts Lottery is celebrating National Lottery Week from July 11 through July 17 with incentives, support to communities and responsible gambling.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the first National Lottery Day was established on July 17, 2018, providing consumers and retail partners with a day of special promotions for lottery products, while celebrating the Lottery as an essential source of unrestricted local aid in the Commonwealth since selling its first ticket in 1972.