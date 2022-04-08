CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with how much rain fell across western Massachusetts Thursday into Friday morning.

Franklin County

Rowe: 1.65″

Sunderland: 1.42″

Leverett: 1.15″

Hampden County

West Springfield: 2.41″

Agawam: 2.28″

Westfield: 2.25″

Springfield: 2.02″

Westfield Barnes Airport: 1.88″

Westover AFB: 1.17″

Hampshire County

Westhampton: 2.08″

Amherst: 1.24″

Berkshire County

Stockbridge: 1.53″

Clarksburg: 1.28″

Pittsfield: 0.86″

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Friday afternoon. An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the low 60s. Clouds will move back in Friday night with lows down in the low 40s.



Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers from time to time. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s.



Sunday is looking like a mainly dry and breezy day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or sprinkle.