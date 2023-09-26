CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a very windy and rainy day on Monday in western Massachusetts, but how much rain did we get?

Western Massachusetts has been seeing a lot of rain this month, including on Monday. Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

Ashfield: 1.59″

Turners Falls: 1.45″

Sunderland: 1.30″

Conway: 1.19″

Charlemont: 1.05″

Hampden County:

Longmeadow: 1.41″

Westfield: 1.28″

Feeding Hills: 1.20″

East Longmeadow: 1.16″

Agawam: 1.15″

Wilbraham: 1.13″

Hampden: 1.12″

Holyoke: 1.11″

Springfield: 1.03″

West Springfield: 1.03″

Ludlow: 1.02″

Palmer: 1.0″

Hampshire County:

Southampton: 1.66″

Florence: 1.43″

Goshen: 1.31″

Pelham: 1.29″

Northampton: 1.21″

Easthampton: 1.19″

Loudville: 1.13″

Belchertown: 1.04″

Westhampton: 1.04″

Amherst: 1.03″