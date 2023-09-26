CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a very windy and rainy day on Monday in western Massachusetts, but how much rain did we get?
Western Massachusetts has been seeing a lot of rain this month, including on Monday. Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:
Franklin County:
- Ashfield: 1.59″
- Turners Falls: 1.45″
- Sunderland: 1.30″
- Conway: 1.19″
- Charlemont: 1.05″
Hampden County:
- Longmeadow: 1.41″
- Westfield: 1.28″
- Feeding Hills: 1.20″
- East Longmeadow: 1.16″
- Agawam: 1.15″
- Wilbraham: 1.13″
- Hampden: 1.12″
- Holyoke: 1.11″
- Springfield: 1.03″
- West Springfield: 1.03″
- Ludlow: 1.02″
- Palmer: 1.0″
Hampshire County:
- Southampton: 1.66″
- Florence: 1.43″
- Goshen: 1.31″
- Pelham: 1.29″
- Northampton: 1.21″
- Easthampton: 1.19″
- Loudville: 1.13″
- Belchertown: 1.04″
- Westhampton: 1.04″
- Amherst: 1.03″
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram