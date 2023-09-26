CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a very windy and rainy day on Monday in western Massachusetts, but how much rain did we get?

Western Massachusetts has been seeing a lot of rain this month, including on Monday. Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

  • Ashfield: 1.59″
  • Turners Falls: 1.45″
  • Sunderland: 1.30″
  • Conway: 1.19″
  • Charlemont: 1.05″

Hampden County:

  • Longmeadow: 1.41″
  • Westfield: 1.28″
  • Feeding Hills: 1.20″
  • East Longmeadow: 1.16″
  • Agawam: 1.15″
  • Wilbraham: 1.13″
  • Hampden: 1.12″
  • Holyoke: 1.11″
  • Springfield: 1.03″
  • West Springfield: 1.03″
  • Ludlow: 1.02″
  • Palmer: 1.0″

Hampshire County:

  • Southampton: 1.66″
  • Florence: 1.43″
  • Goshen: 1.31″
  • Pelham: 1.29″
  • Northampton: 1.21″
  • Easthampton: 1.19″
  • Loudville: 1.13″
  • Belchertown: 1.04″
  • Westhampton: 1.04″
  • Amherst: 1.03″

