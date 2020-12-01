Rainfall totals from Monday in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was hard to miss the rain and wind Monday across western Massachusetts.

Official reports from the National Weather Service in Boston included a few reports of downed trees across Hampden County, but 22News also received other isolated reports of trees down all around western Massachusetts in Franklin County and Hampshire County as well.

There were also a few reports of flooding, with official National Weather Service reports of flooding over Berkshire County. Rain started pooling on roads there and caused minor flooding.

Every single inch of western Massachusetts saw some sort of rain Monday. One of the highest reports was in Southwick with 3.5 inches of rain. Westfield saw 2.8 inches, and West Springfield 2.5 inches. Russell got 2.7 inches, and Lanesboro just over an inch.