CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were heavy in some parts of western Massachusetts from Sunday’s storm.
Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:
Franklin County:
- Turners Falls: 0.70″
- Ashfield: 0.38″
- Orange: 0.34″
- Greenfield: 0.32″
- Sunderland: 0.32″
Hampden County:
- West Springfield: 1.12″
- Springfield: 1.02″
- Holyoke: 1.01″
- Westfield: 0.89″
- Wilbraham: 0.64″
- Monson: 0.58″
- Three Rivers: 0.42″
- Agawam: 0.41″
- Longmeadow: 0.40″
- Palmer: 0.34″
Hampshire County:
- Southampton: 0.89″
- Belchertown: 0.82″
- South Hadley: 0.66″
- Loudville: 0.65″
- Easthampton: 0.59″
- Amherst: 0.53″
- Florence: 0.53″
- Pelham: 0.53″
- Northampton: 0.49″
- Goshen: 0.24″
- Huntington: 0.17″
