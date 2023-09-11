CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were heavy in some parts of western Massachusetts from Sunday’s storm.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

Turners Falls: 0.70″

Ashfield: 0.38″

Orange: 0.34″

Greenfield: 0.32″

Sunderland: 0.32″

Hampden County:

West Springfield: 1.12″

Springfield: 1.02″

Holyoke: 1.01″

Westfield: 0.89″

Wilbraham: 0.64″

Monson: 0.58″

Three Rivers: 0.42″

Agawam: 0.41″

Longmeadow: 0.40″

Palmer: 0.34″

Hampshire County:

Southampton: 0.89″

Belchertown: 0.82″

South Hadley: 0.66″

Loudville: 0.65″

Easthampton: 0.59″

Amherst: 0.53″

Florence: 0.53″

Pelham: 0.53″

Northampton: 0.49″

Goshen: 0.24″

Huntington: 0.17″