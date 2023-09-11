CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were heavy in some parts of western Massachusetts from Sunday’s storm.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County:

  • Turners Falls: 0.70″
  • Ashfield: 0.38″
  • Orange: 0.34″
  • Greenfield: 0.32″
  • Sunderland: 0.32″

Hampden County:

  • West Springfield: 1.12″
  • Springfield: 1.02″
  • Holyoke: 1.01″
  • Westfield: 0.89″
  • Wilbraham: 0.64″
  • Monson: 0.58″
  • Three Rivers: 0.42″
  • Agawam: 0.41″
  • Longmeadow: 0.40″
  • Palmer: 0.34″

Hampshire County:

  • Southampton: 0.89″
  • Belchertown: 0.82″
  • South Hadley: 0.66″
  • Loudville: 0.65″
  • Easthampton: 0.59″
  • Amherst: 0.53″
  • Florence: 0.53″
  • Pelham: 0.53″
  • Northampton: 0.49″
  • Goshen: 0.24″
  • Huntington: 0.17″

