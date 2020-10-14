Rainfall totals from Tuesday’s downpour

(WWLP) – Tuesday’s rain in western Massachusetts made for the wettest day we’ve seen since April 13.

Tuesday’s rain was exactly what was needed for the drought in western Massachusetts. Still, most of Berkshire County is just abnormally dry, with moderate drought conditions for the western hills, severe drought conditions for much of Franklin County and most of Hampshire County. Severe and extreme drought conditions are also still happening in Hampden County.

Tuesday’s rain may have significantly improved the dry conditions in Berkshire County, but we’ll need a lot more to completely rid the drought in Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties.

Here are the rainfall totals: