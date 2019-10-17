Rainfall totals in western Massachusetts

Breaking News
(WWLP) – Heavy rain drenched western Massachusetts Wednesday into Thursday morning. Here are the rainfall totals reported.

Franklin County:

  • East Hawley: 3.31″  
  • Buckland: 3.31″
  • Colrain: 3.15″ 
  • Conway: 3.12″ 
  • Millers Falls: 2.68″  
  • Greenfield: 2.32″    
  • Sunderland: 2.29″ 
  • Orange: 2.27″    
  • Leverett: 2.26″  
  • Sunderland: 2.23″
  • Charlemont: 1.83″ 
  • Warwick: 1.46″ 
  • Athol: 1.29″ 

Hampden County:

  • Westfield: 3.47″
  • Holyoke: 3.31″
  • Three Rivers: 2.96″ 
  • Brimfield: 2.92″
  • Springfield: 2.85″
  • West Springfield: 2.81″
  • Wales: 2.55″
  • Ludlow: 2.27″ 
  • Holyoke: 2.10″
  • Westover AFB: 2.05″
  • Agawam: 1.86″ 
  • East Longmeadow: 1.78″

Hampshire County:

  • Southwick: 4.26″
  • Pelham: 3.66″
  • Westhampton: 3.47″
  • Easthampton: 2.86″
  • Belchertown: 2.86″
  • Williamsburg: 2.83″
  • Northampton: 2.36″
  • Amherst: 2.16″ 
  • Hadley: 2.00″
  • Huntington: 1.93″
  • Cummington: 1.80″
  • Huntington: 1.76″

