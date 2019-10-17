Rainfall totals in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Heavy rain drenched western Massachusetts Wednesday into Thursday morning. Here are the rainfall totals reported.
Franklin County:
- East Hawley: 3.31″
- Buckland: 3.31″
- Colrain: 3.15″
- Conway: 3.12″
- Millers Falls: 2.68″
- Greenfield: 2.32″
- Sunderland: 2.29″
- Orange: 2.27″
- Leverett: 2.26″
- Sunderland: 2.23″
- Charlemont: 1.83″
- Warwick: 1.46″
- Athol: 1.29″
Hampden County:
- Westfield: 3.47″
- Holyoke: 3.31″
- Three Rivers: 2.96″
- Brimfield: 2.92″
- Springfield: 2.85″
- West Springfield: 2.81″
- Wales: 2.55″
- Ludlow: 2.27″
- Holyoke: 2.10″
- Westover AFB: 2.05″
- Agawam: 1.86″
- East Longmeadow: 1.78″
Hampshire County:
- Southwick: 4.26″
- Pelham: 3.66″
- Westhampton: 3.47″
- Easthampton: 2.86″
- Belchertown: 2.86″
- Williamsburg: 2.83″
- Northampton: 2.36″
- Amherst: 2.16″
- Hadley: 2.00″
- Huntington: 1.93″
- Cummington: 1.80″
- Huntington: 1.76″
