HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Very heavy rain fell across western Massachusetts on Sunday leading to flash flooding.

A Flood Watch was in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 2:00 a.m. Monday. A Flash Flood Warning was also in effect for Hampden and Hampshire counties until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The showers brought in the following totals on Sunday:

Franklin County

Turners Falls 3.05″

Ashfield 2.08″

Colrain 2.00″

Greenfield 1.61″

Orange Airport 1.54″

Hampden County

Holyoke 2.53″

Westfield-Barnes Airport 2.10″

Tolland 1.92″

West Springfield 1.81″

Agawam 1.69″

Springfield 1.31″

Wilbraham 1.07″

Hampshire County

Easthampton 3.30″

Southampton 3.17″

Amherst 2.50″

Loudville 1.95″

Pelham 1.94″

Northampton 1.89″

Hadley 1.37″

Goshen 1.36″

Belchertown 1.17″

Area rivers are below flood stage but running high and fast. Monday will be a mostly sunny & warm day, with a light breeze from the west. It will be moderately humid, with a high temperature in the upper 80s and low 90s. You will notice a haze in the sky due to the Canadian wildfire smoke.