CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were more than 4″ in some parts of western Massachusetts as heavy rain drenched the Northeast on Sunday into Monday.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County

  • Conway: 4.58″
  • Ashfield: 4.12″
  • Buckland: 3.89″
  • Colrain: 3.68″
  • Shelburne: 3.12″
  • Greenfield: 2.53″ 
  • Bernardston: 2.31″
  • Sunderland: 2.16″
  • Montague: 2.03″
  • Leverett: 1.68″
  • Millers Falls: 1.67″
  • Orange AP: 1.28″
  • Shutesbury: 0.68″

Hampden County

  • Westfield: 2.63″
  • Holyoke: 1.70″
  • Westfield-Barnes AP: 1.69″
  • West Springfield: 1.36″
  • Feeding Hills: 0.96″
  • Brimfield: 0.47″
  • Longmeadow: 0.46″
  • Agawam: 0.43″
  • Ludlow: 0.35″
  • Hampden: 0.30″

Hampshire County

  • Northampton: 2.58″
  • Granby: 2.52″
  • Florence: 2.51″
  • Easthampton: 2.28″
  • Amherst: 2.05″ 
  • South Hadley: 1.52″
  • Belchertown: 0.69″

Berkshire County

  • Clarksburg: 4.76” 
  • Adams: 4.20”
  • Sandisfield: 3.78”
  • Lee: 3.68”
  • Sheffield: 3.67”
  • Great Barrington: 3.56”
  • Stockbridge: 3.34”
  • Becket: 3.25”
  • Savoy: 3.13”
  • Cheshire: 3.12”
  • Lenoxdale: 3.10”
  • New Marlborough: 3.04”
  • Yankee Orchards: 2.61”
  • Pittsfield: 2.50”
  • Monterey: 2.44”
  • East Otis: 2.41”
  • Harriman Airport: 2.35”
  • Pittsfield Municipal: 2.34”
  • Peru: 2.21”
  • Dalton: 2.12”
  • New Ashford: 1.80”