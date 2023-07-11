CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were more than 4″ in some parts of western Massachusetts as heavy rain drenched the Northeast on Sunday into Monday.

Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:

Franklin County

Conway: 4.58″

Ashfield: 4.12″

Buckland: 3.89″

Colrain: 3.68″

Shelburne: 3.12″

Greenfield: 2.53″

Bernardston: 2.31″

Sunderland: 2.16″

Montague: 2.03″

Leverett: 1.68″

Millers Falls: 1.67″

Orange AP: 1.28″

Shutesbury: 0.68″

Hampden County

Westfield: 2.63″

Holyoke: 1.70″

Westfield-Barnes AP: 1.69″

West Springfield: 1.36″

Feeding Hills: 0.96″

Brimfield: 0.47″

Longmeadow: 0.46″

Agawam: 0.43″

Ludlow: 0.35″

Hampden: 0.30″

Hampshire County

Northampton: 2.58″

Granby: 2.52″

Florence: 2.51″

Easthampton: 2.28″

Amherst: 2.05″

South Hadley: 1.52″

Belchertown: 0.69″

Berkshire County