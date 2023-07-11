CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall totals were more than 4″ in some parts of western Massachusetts as heavy rain drenched the Northeast on Sunday into Monday.
Here’s a look at all the rainfall totals in western Massachusetts:
Franklin County
- Conway: 4.58″
- Ashfield: 4.12″
- Buckland: 3.89″
- Colrain: 3.68″
- Shelburne: 3.12″
- Greenfield: 2.53″
- Bernardston: 2.31″
- Sunderland: 2.16″
- Montague: 2.03″
- Leverett: 1.68″
- Millers Falls: 1.67″
- Orange AP: 1.28″
- Shutesbury: 0.68″
Hampden County
- Westfield: 2.63″
- Holyoke: 1.70″
- Westfield-Barnes AP: 1.69″
- West Springfield: 1.36″
- Feeding Hills: 0.96″
- Brimfield: 0.47″
- Longmeadow: 0.46″
- Agawam: 0.43″
- Ludlow: 0.35″
- Hampden: 0.30″
Hampshire County
- Northampton: 2.58″
- Granby: 2.52″
- Florence: 2.51″
- Easthampton: 2.28″
- Amherst: 2.05″
- South Hadley: 1.52″
- Belchertown: 0.69″
Berkshire County
- Clarksburg: 4.76”
- Adams: 4.20”
- Sandisfield: 3.78”
- Lee: 3.68”
- Sheffield: 3.67”
- Great Barrington: 3.56”
- Stockbridge: 3.34”
- Becket: 3.25”
- Savoy: 3.13”
- Cheshire: 3.12”
- Lenoxdale: 3.10”
- New Marlborough: 3.04”
- Yankee Orchards: 2.61”
- Pittsfield: 2.50”
- Monterey: 2.44”
- East Otis: 2.41”
- Harriman Airport: 2.35”
- Pittsfield Municipal: 2.34”
- Peru: 2.21”
- Dalton: 2.12”
- New Ashford: 1.80”