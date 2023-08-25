CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been a very wet summer and we had more rain Friday.

A look at how much rainfall we’ve picked up this summer at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee shows during the month of June, 2.22 inches of rain, in July that changed, there were almost 10 inches of rain, and it’s been fairly wet in August.

On average, we get 4 inches of rain and so far this month, not counting Friday, we’ve picked up 2.72 inches of rain.

Rainfall Totals Thursday night into Friday morning:

Franklin County

Orange AP 1.33″

Turners Falls 1.01″

Greenfield 0.98″

Ashfield 0.78″

Colrain 0.51″

Sunderland 0.47″

Turners Falls 0.45″

Heath 0.35″

Charlemont 0.25″

Athol 0.19″

Hampden County

Tolland 0.17″

Agawam 0.17″

Springfield 0.11″

Westfield 0.11″

Holyoke 0.10″

Hampshire County

Pelham 0.92″

Goshen 0.68″

Amherst 0.53″

Belchertown 0.11″

The 6 to 10-day precipitation outlook is calling for wetter-than-normal conditions for us here in New England as we head through the rest of August and into the start of September.