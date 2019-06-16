Rainy Father’s Day stark contrast from last year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Rain isn’t everyone’s weather of choice, especially on Father’s Day when many people have barbecues, parties, hikes or picnics planned outside. In some areas, the light rain wasn’t enough to stop golf with dad.

For many, it was a day resorting to plan B. A large contrast from Father’s Day last year, when the sun was shining, skies were free of rain, and temperatures neared 90 degrees.

While the rain may have ruined many outdoor fathers day plans, some dads say they don’t mind the showers.

“I do because I think the dry months are ahead. July and August it’s very hot, very dry, so hopefully the water supply will stay up where we need it,” Barry Telford, a Ludlow resident, told 22News.

With the exception of Monday, Sunday begins a long stretch of wet weather ahead this coming week for Western Massachusetts. We’ve got chances of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder through Friday.

With summer officially starting June 21st, some say the rain is a good thing to get us ready for the hot months.

Right now, the seasonal forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration favors a warmer-than-normal summer.