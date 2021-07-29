Rainy July Record: “It’s been unbelievable”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some dry weather Wednesday, the rain has once again returned.

Western Massachusetts had record rainfall this month and we’re not done with the wet weather yet.

“I don’t remember a more rainy July our grass is gorgeous, we haven’t had to use the sprinklers however my tomatoes are all mushy, it’s been unbelievable.” Betty Boggis

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee they have reported a record 12.48 inches of rain for the month of July. On average we get just over 4 inches or rain, that’s a surplus of more than 8 inches of rain.

As you would expect with all the rain, we have no issues with drought conditions here in western Massachusetts but some parts of of New England haven’t seen the rain we’ve gotten. In fact Cape Cod is listed in the abnormally dry and even moderate drought categories as is most of northern New England.

All the rain we’ve had this month has lead to some flooding. The good news is that most area river levels have come down at least for now. But there is more heavy rain in the forecast.

“It does concern me that I have a cellar and I’m not too far from the Westfield River so I’m wondering when things are going to seep on in there, so far so good.” Steve Henderson

Right now the Connecticut River in Springfield has come down quite a bit from where it was a couple of weeks ago and is well within its banks. Of course with more heavy rain on the way Thursday night, we’ll have to watch out for street flooding and we’ll have to keep an eye on area rivers as well.