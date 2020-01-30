Ranking the least snowy winters in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – It’s been a while since we’ve had a big accumulation of snow here in western Massachusetts.

There have been three winters or snow seasons at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee where less than 20 inches of snow was measured. The least snowy winter on record was 1979-1980 where only 16.1 inches of snow was measured from October to May.

To put that in perspective, we’ve had more than 10 inches more snow this winter since October than we did during our least snowiest winter. We’ve had 26.3 inches of snow since October, which is almost exactly average for that period.

However, we still have seven weeks of winter left and the mid-point of winter isn’t until February 4, which means we’re not even halfway through astronomical winter yet.