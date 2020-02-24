Rare chance for golfing, motorcycle riding in February for western Massachusetts locals

FEEDING HILLS, Mass (WWLP) — It felt like winter abruptly ended this weekend in western Massachusetts, and the unusually mild weather continued into Monday.

Highs reached the mid-40s Saturday, the low 50s Sunday, and a shining sun on Monday helped temperatures climb into the low 60s. This brought many locals, who have been spending more time inside the past few weeks, back outside. Two major activities people went out to enjoy were golfing and riding motorcycles.

22News went to the Oak Ridge Golf Club in Feeding Hills where they have seen a huge increase in the number of golfers teeing off.

“They love it, you know, they come– whenever the temperature hits 50 degrees in February, or first of March, they come out of the woodwork. You know, people golfing, everyone just wants to enjoy the sunshine, get a good day out,” Mono Strycharz, the president of Oak Ridge Gold Club, told 22News.

Motorcycle riders have been enjoying more ride time this winter than many winters in the past, especially with our lack of snow and ice on the roads.

“I think you’re going to start seeing people getting their motorcycles out of their garages, trying to get out and get some more time out on the road. So you’ll start to see more motorcycles, so just drive safely and make sure you’re aware,” Nicole Palange, the vice president of V&F Auto, Inc., said

Unfortunately, this spring-like weather isn’t going to last the rest of winter, the 22News Storm Team is tracking a cool down toward the end of the week.