PHOTOS: Rare thunderstorm with hail moves through western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunder and lightning prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 3:39 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. as it was located in Westfield at 3:37 p.m. moving northeast at 55 mph. Quarter size hail was observed in Norfolk and Hartland, Connecticut and in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. The locations impacted include:

Springfield

Chicopee

Westfield

Holyoke

Amherst

Agawam

West Springfield

Ludlow

South Hadley

Easthampton

Belchertown

Wilbraham

Palmer

Spencer

Ware

Southwick

Rutland

Granby

Southampton

Barre

Did you hear the thunder? Lightning detected! Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App for push notifications in your location!

PHOTOS: Hail throughout western Massachusetts

Hail-in-Chicopee-from-Andrea

Hail in Holyoke from Kate



Hail in Chicopee from Andrea

Hail in Chicopee from Carina

Hail in Chicopee from Carina

hail in Chicopee from Jon

Hail in Chicopee from Leslie

Hail in Chicopee from Natalia

Hail in Chicopee from Patrick

hail in Chicopee report it

Hail in Southwick from Ralph

Hail in Westfield from Chris

Hail in Westfield from Dennis

Hail in Westfield from Joe

Hail in Westfield from Ken

Hail in Westfield from Margaret

Hail in Westfield from Megan

Hail in Westfield from Mike Houle

Hail in Westfield from Mike

Hail in Westfield from Sharon

Hail in Westfield from Sue

Hail on Holyoke Road in Westfield report it

Watch 22News Live

Latest News: