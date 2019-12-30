PHOTOS: Rare thunderstorm with hail moves through western Massachusetts

Breaking News
Part of Route 2A closed in Orange due to crash
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunder and lightning prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 3:39 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. as it was located in Westfield at 3:37 p.m. moving northeast at 55 mph. Quarter size hail was observed in Norfolk and Hartland, Connecticut and in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. The locations impacted include:

  • Springfield
  • Chicopee
  • Westfield
  • Holyoke
  • Amherst
  • Agawam
  • West Springfield
  • Ludlow
  • South Hadley
  • Easthampton
  • Belchertown
  • Wilbraham
  • Palmer
  • Spencer
  • Ware
  • Southwick
  • Rutland
  • Granby
  • Southampton
  • Barre

PHOTOS: Hail throughout western Massachusetts

  • Hail-in-Chicopee-from-Andrea
  • Hail in Holyoke from Kate
  • Hail in Chicopee from Andrea
  • Hail in Chicopee from Carina
  • Hail in Chicopee from Carina
  • hail in Chicopee from Jon
  • Hail in Chicopee from Leslie
  • Hail in Chicopee from Natalia
  • Hail in Chicopee from Patrick
  • hail in Chicopee report it
  • Hail in Southwick from Ralph
  • Hail in Westfield from Chris
  • Hail in Westfield from Dennis
  • Hail in Westfield from Joe
  • Hail in Westfield from Ken
  • Hail in Westfield from Margaret
  • Hail in Westfield from Megan
  • Hail in Westfield from Mike Houle
  • Hail in Westfield from Mike
  • Hail in Westfield from Sharon
  • Hail in Westfield from Sue
  • Hail on Holyoke Road in Westfield report it

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets