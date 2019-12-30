PHOTOS: Rare thunderstorm with hail moves through western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunder and lightning prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 3:39 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. as it was located in Westfield at 3:37 p.m. moving northeast at 55 mph. Quarter size hail was observed in Norfolk and Hartland, Connecticut and in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. The locations impacted include:
- Springfield
- Chicopee
- Westfield
- Holyoke
- Amherst
- Agawam
- West Springfield
- Ludlow
- South Hadley
- Easthampton
- Belchertown
- Wilbraham
- Palmer
- Spencer
- Ware
- Southwick
- Rutland
- Granby
- Southampton
- Barre
Did you hear the thunder? Lightning detected! Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App for push notifications in your location!
PHOTOS: Hail throughout western Massachusetts
