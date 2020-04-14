RECAP: Monday’s wind, rain storm in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No matter where you were across western Massachusetts Monday, you were met with whipping winds, and plenty of rain. Wind caused the most significant issues across the commonwealth, with over 80,000 Massachusetts residents without power at one point.

That number has significantly decreased Tuesday, with Eversource saying they worked around-the-clock to get power restored, even through the coronavirus pandemic. Eversource said line and tree workers followed social distancing and “enhanced sanitation measures” while they worked.

Those workers were needed as winds gusted over 40 mph at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Other official National Weather Service wind gust reports include a 50-mph gust in Westfield, and a 47-mph gust at Westfield-Barnes Airport.

Those strong winds downed trees all across the area, leading to those power outages, with official storm tree damage reported in Southwick, West Springfield, Blandford, Monson, Northampton, Easthampton, Chesterfield and Westfield.

Elsewhere, there was some localized street flooding. Riverdale Street in West Springfield had inches of standing water on it in the afternoon, making it hard to drive through.

Chicopee picked up 1.59 inches of rain, while Monson saw 2 inches, and Southwick 2.88 inches. To put that into perspective, the average total rainfall for the entire month of April in Chicopee is 3.7 inches. So the city picked up over 40 percent of its average April total rainfall in just one day.

The rainfall broke the previous record for April 13 which was 1.53 inches in 1953.