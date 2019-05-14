Recent chilly weather is below average, but not unprecedented

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It may feel chilly, especially with the cloudy skies, but this is not unprecedented.

The beginning of May wasn’t off to a bad start. We had days in the 60s, and on the 7th, we hit 74 degrees. But these past few days have been different. Highs stuck in the 50s, and lows dropped to the 30s — the average high this time of year is 69.

But we’ve been colder in the past.

The historical record-minimum low temperature is 27 degrees set in 1996. The record minimum high temperature is 47 degrees set in 1948. We were warmer than that Tuesday, but barely. And some locals aren’t sure how they feel about it.

“It’s different. It’s nice for the dogs, she likes it, but I’m sure it’s going to pass and we’ll be complaining about the hot weather soon enough,” Dan Morgan from Holyoke told 22News.

But while many locals wait on warmer weather, some say they don’t mind the cooldown at all, as they think it’s better than extreme heat.

“No, I don’t I grew up in the Central Valley in California. And uh fog and gloomy weather is what we have in the winter time. And I–I like it,” Ken Harstine, also a Holyoke resident, explained to 22News.

You can blame this recent chill on a low-pressure system that’s dragging cool air in from the north, and creating more cloud cover, which limits heating from the sun. We also had a cold front pass on Sunday.

But it doesn’t look like we’ll be in this pattern long. Look ahead to next week, and we could get close to 70 degrees.

