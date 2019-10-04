Recent cold temperatures due to backdoor cold front

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We saw quite the significant temperature change from Wednesday to Thursday, in some places 20-25 degrees colder for high temperatures.

The reason we were so warm Wednesday was an area of high pressure to our south. Flow around a high is clockwise and that pumped warm air in from the south.

The southeastern United States was very hot on Wednesday, while we were very warm, but not with record breaking heat. At that time much colder air was sitting just to our north.

Something known as a “backdoor cold front” dropped in Wednesday. A cold front is the leading edge of colder air. A backdoor cold front brings colder air from north to south, whereas a typical cold front comes from the northwest or west.

This brought a temperature plunge making us much colder Thursday than Wednesday.