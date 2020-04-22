Recent cold weather not affecting local farmers

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colder temperatures can have an impact on the growing season. The good news is that it doesn’t seem to be having too much of an effect so far.

Temperatures have dropped down into the lower 30s over the last couple of days and it was a cold and windy outside on Wednesday. There were even some snowflakes flying around from time to time.

But so far the colder weather hasn’t had much of an impact on farmers who have started their planting.

“Right now we’re still getting things out on time,” Bobby Cecchi of E. Cecchi Farms told 22News. “If it stays cold, it could slow things down. But most likely it won’t, but so far we’re looking good.”

Cecchi says they’ve planted things like corn, beans, carrots and peas.

While it was fairly dry last month the wet weather we’ve been having recently could start to pose some problems.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today