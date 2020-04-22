Recent cold weather not affecting local farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Colder temperatures can have an impact on the growing season. The good news is that it doesn’t seem to be having too much of an effect so far.

Temperatures have dropped down into the lower 30s over the last couple of days and it was a cold and windy outside on Wednesday. There were even some snowflakes flying around from time to time.

But so far the colder weather hasn’t had much of an impact on farmers who have started their planting.

“Right now we’re still getting things out on time,” Bobby Cecchi of E. Cecchi Farms told 22News. “If it stays cold, it could slow things down. But most likely it won’t, but so far we’re looking good.”

Cecchi says they’ve planted things like corn, beans, carrots and peas.

While it was fairly dry last month the wet weather we’ve been having recently could start to pose some problems.