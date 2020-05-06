Recent cooler weather in western Massachusetts doesn’t disprove climate change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts and much of New England have been noticeably cooler over the past few weeks, and that’s had some people refuting the fact that our climate is changing.

Let’s get to the basics: weather is short-term, from days to weeks, and climate is long-term, from years to decades. The science is irrefutable: global average temperatures have been increasing for decades now, due to the increase in heat-trapping emissions from fossil fuels as we burn coal, oil and gas. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get periods of cooler weather, or even extreme cold.

Carbon dioxide levels over the last 400,000 years. (NASA)

The seasons, patterns in the ocean, the shape of the jet stream, and how much sea ice is in the Arctic can all affect our weather.

In fact, there have been multiple peer-reviewed studies that show climate change is weakening the jet stream, which can lead to more temperature extremes — both hot and cold. This same research found the weakening jet stream can make those weather extremes more persistent, leading to more heat waves, drought and floods. And of course cold snaps like we’ve seen recently.

Our climate has changed significantly in the past. But that’s a regular, measured occurrence that happens naturally over hundreds of thousands of years.

The changes we’ve seen recently are happening on a completely different time scale.