Recent cooler weather won’t be enough to see decline in mosquitoes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — This weekend is looking pretty warm, but overall as we inch closer to autumn, temperatures will start their downward trend.

The first frost advisory of the season was issued Wednesday, warning of temperatures too cold for outdoor sensitive plants in Berkshire County, and central and eastern Franklin and Hampshire counties, early Thursday morning. That means temperatures dipping close to freezing — affecting mosquitoes, too.

22News talked with Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists about what it takes to make the mosquitoes go away.

“Now mosquitoes and a lot of other insects they’re cold-blooded, so once it gets to be around 50 degrees, they stop moving. Doesn’t mean that they die, though,” Wright said.

But it takes more than one chilly night to say goodbye to them for good, at least until next year.

“If you have constant periods of low temperatures, they’re likely to go into hibernation. But as those temperatures warm up and fluctuate, they’re going to come back out and bite people,” Wright added.

With warmer afternoons still in the forecast, we’ve got some time until mosquitoes start becoming more scarce.

And this potential for frost comes a little early this year, with most average first frost dates in Western Massachusetts closer to the end of September into mid-October.

