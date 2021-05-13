Recent rain causes river levels to rise, western Mass. in mild drought

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a dry start to spring we’ve picked up some much needed rainfall over the last few weeks.

The good news is that the rain has really helped us out with the drought conditions we had been experiencing. The sun was out Thursday and everything is looking nice and green but back in March, after the snow had melted away, it started to get pretty dry across western Massachusetts.

Things stayed dry through most of April and we started experiencing drought conditions. Fortunately just as the growing season got underway we picked up some much needed rainfall. From the end of April and over the last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten quite a bit of rain.

“I would have to say the rain has been extremely helpful, it’s brought up the water table. It’s going to take awhile for that to recover I think but gardens are doing great as we walk around Forest Park the flowers are gorgeous the grounds are beautiful everything is green and lush.” Elaine Gernux

At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee we’ve picked up 1.86 inches of rain for the month of may so far. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, that came out Thursday all of western Massachusetts is now out of the moderate drought and abnormally dry categories.

The state however does still have western and central Massachusetts listed in the mild drought category. The rain we’ve had recently has caused river levels to rise a bit but for now they’re all staying well within their banks.

Despite the rain we’ve received over the last few weeks water restrictions still remain in effect in Northampton.