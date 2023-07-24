SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent extreme rainfall is likely related to climate change.

With ongoing heavy rainfall, it’s no surprise that western Massachusetts is experiencing one of its wettest Julys on record. Weather stations throughout the state have measured total precipitation ranging from eight to twelve inches in different regions. Overall, our monthly precipitation average is two to three times the normal amount.

Increasing rainfall has been affecting the United States for three decades now. 22News spoke with Michael Rawlins, Associate Director of the Climate Systems Research Center at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who says that extreme rainfall is a manifestation of climate change. He stated, “Global warming is intensifying the hydrologic cycle, and increasing the frequencies of extremes like heavy rainfall, flood, and in some areas, drought.”

It’s known that warmer air can hold more moisture. For every one-degree Celsius warming, the atmosphere can hold seven percent more moisture. With our warming climate, we are now able to hold more moisture than ever before. This allows water to build up for a longer period of time before it actually rains. When conditions are right in regions with sufficient processes to generate precipitation, there is potential for record rainfall. This is exactly what western Massachusetts has been experiencing for the first half of July.

This region will need to prepare to adapt to extreme precipitation and heat events for it may be a very common reality in the near future.

As residents, there is a role you can play in mitigating the effects of climate change. This includes reducing your use of fossil fuels, shopping sustainably, and supporting our policymakers in devoting resources to helping to solve the problem.