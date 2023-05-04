CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a dry start to spring but over the last several weeks we’ve seen quite a bit of rain.

Earlier in the spring, it was pretty dry but during the month of April we started getting more rainfall. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, we were experiencing abnormally dry conditions in parts of western Massachusetts heading into April but with the rain we picked up in April and the rain we’ve picked up so far this month, we’re now in the clear.

The dry conditions have moved out but it is still dry to our south and east with moderate drought conditions over parts of Rhode Island. It does look like we’ll have some dry conditions on the way, so we’ll have to see how that affects our situation as we head through the month of May.