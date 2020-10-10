Recent rain making little impact with ongoing drought

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From January to September we should have had 33.1” of rain and melted snow in the lower Pioneer Valley, but what we’ve had was 29.34” at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee, giving us a rainfall deficit of almost 4” in the 9 month span.

October has started dry as well. So far this month, 0.28” of rain has fallen at Westover and we should have had 1.05” so already, we have a rainfall deficit for this month.

The result has been drought for most of the area except the majority of Berkshire County which is considered just abnormally dry. Worst of the drought for us is right near the Connecticut state line south of the Mass Pike where conditions are considered in extreme drought after missing out on a lot of summertime thunderstorms and downpours. Extreme drought conditions are even more widespread southeast of us.

The good news is widespread rain is on the way early in the week and we’ll be tracking that right here on 22News.