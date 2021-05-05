Recent rainfall is very beneficial for lawns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Showers that we typically get during the month of April were a little bit delayed this spring. It wasn’t until the end of last month that we started seeing the rain and now it’s continuing into May.

The rain we’ve been getting recently has been beneficial for people’s lawns.

“Approximately 80 percent of grass’ needs are water so the rain has definitely been a beneficial thing. You’ll see a lot of growth once we get some sunlight behind these rainstorms,” said Bill Golaski, the General Manager of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

All the rain has also caused the grass to get pretty tall and there are some important things to keep in mind when you go to cut it.

“So this time of year, you want to be cutting at approximately 3 inches of height. You try to cut whenever it’s dry to the best of your ability, obviously the rain has affected that a lot in the last week or two,” said Golaski.

Golaski says now is also a good time to put pre emergent weed control down on your lawn.