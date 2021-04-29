Recent rainfall should improve drought conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a gray and rainy day across western Massachusetts Thursday and we can sure use the rainfall.

“Absolutely need rain, absolutely. It’s spring and everything is in bloom so I want to see the flowers and grass coming up and especially after the winter we had, pandemic, and it’s refreshing,” said Andrew Duggan of Agawam.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, most of western Massachusetts remains in the abnormally dry category with a good portion of Franklin County in the moderate drought category.

The good news though is that so far this month, not counting Thursday, we’ve picked up just under 3 inches of rain at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and have a rainfall deficit of around .8 of an inch of rain. The rain we’re picking up will likely get rid of our rainfall deficit for the month.

Everything continues to green up and the rain we’re getting will help lower the tree pollen count and the brush fire danger as well.