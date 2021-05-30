Recent rainfall will bring short-term relief to allergy sufferers

(WWLP) – Recent rainfall in the Pioneer Valley has brought relief for many allergy sufferers.

The recent rainfall weighs down pollen particles, making them stay closer to the ground. This makes it hard for pollen to blow around in the area, which leads to a big relief. The problem occurs when the rain stops.

After a heavy rainfall, pollen levels can increase in warm and dry weather. Any amount of water will help grass grow, increasing the pollen level.

The rain is expected to stop this coming week and we’ll have a few dry days, so it is important to stay on top of your allergy medicine.