CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – This week’s snowfall has been a boost for business at ski resorts across western Massachusetts.

Just two weeks ago 22News was at Berkshire East because the ski resort had to close down for three days due to the unseasonably warm temperatures. Now, you would’ve never guessed it’s been a slow ski season up until now.

Amidst another snowfall just this week, skiers shipped up to Charlemont Wednesday to hit the slopes. Nearly ten inches fell at the base of the mountain on Monday and with another four to six Wednesday, Berkshire East is finally receiving that much needed powder that has been nonexistent for most of this winter.

Jon Schaefer, owner of Berkshire East, told 22News, “Despite this, we’re only three trails away from being fully open on our snow making trails, which is pretty good for this time of year.”

The ski resort has been making artificial snow ever since it got cold enough outside but what draws a crowd is that fresh deep natural snow. Following both of this week’s snowfalls, the base at the summit of Berkshire East is now over 20 inches, creating conditions that every skier is excited about.

“I did look at the weather app and I saw it was gonna snow, so good conditions. It’s beautiful, so nice, no ice at all,” said Jackson Silvay and Andrew Chater of Tolland.

Taking the ski lift up to the peak of the mountain was a lot of fun, it really felt like perfect day to ski with packed powder conditions.