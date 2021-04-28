Recent warm, dry weather caused high tree pollen levels

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you spent time outside recently, you may be sniffling and sneezing more than usual.

While it’s nice to be able to spend time outside this time of year, if you’re are an allergy sufferer you’ve probably been affected by the tree pollen. Ash, poplar and birch are the main allergens right now.

“The leaves are opening up and buds are opening up on all the flowering trees so it’s pretty high,” said Steve Bordenuk from Sixteen Acres Garden Center.

The tree pollen has been high the last couple of days due to the warm and dry weather we’ve been having. The good news is that with rain in the forecast, the pollen count will be going way down.