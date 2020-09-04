Recent wet weather affecting drought conditions in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun was back out Thursday but recently western Massachusetts has gotten some much-needed rainfall.

Drought conditions are starting to get better in some areas in western Massachusetts but we could still use some more rain.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor that came out Thursday continues to keep most of Hampden County in the severe drought category but things have improved a bit in Berkshire and Franklin counties where some spots are now in the abnormally dry category.

22News spoke with one Holyoke resident who said the rain we got throughout the day and night Wednesday was very beneficial.

“Yeah I’m really happy to see some rain so hopefully it will help us with the gardens and our lawns won’t be as brown so it will be nice,” Matthew Chenier said.

The good news is that some spots in the lower Pioneer Valley that really needed the rain, picked up well over an inch of rain Thursday morning.

Now the rain we got Wednesday and Thursday morning is not included in the latest Drought Monitor update so we’ll have to wait until next Thursday to see if anything changes here in the lower Pioneer Valley.