CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the exception of some very cold temperatures last week, it has been a very mild winter.

According to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee and the Climate Systems Research Center at UMass, this January was the warmest on record for our area.

At Westover Air Reserve Base the average temperature was 34 degrees. That was 6 degrees above normal. And it was the warmest January in Massachusetts. The average temperature was 35.3 degrees and which was 9.3 degrees above normal. It was actually the warmest January in the entire Northeast United States.

The temperature outlook for the next 6 to 10 days is calling for colder than normal temperatures for the western part of the country but warmer temperatures for the eastern half of the country and very warm temperatures are expected for us here in the Northeast.