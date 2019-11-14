1  of  3
Record-breaking temperature: Why is it so cold?

(WWLP) – It’s not just been cold, it’s been record-breaking cold. Low temperatures Thursday morning dropped to 12 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 15 degrees at Westover in Chicopee.

Temperatures

We’ve talked a little bit about why it’s been so cold around here lately. A big part of that is the jet stream dipping. The jet stream is an area of strong winds higher in the sky that separates cold air to the north from the warm air to the south.

When you have this dip it allows the cold air in from Canada.

But there’s another reason we’ve been so cold so early.

An area of high pressure to the northwest near Alaska. Air circulates clockwise around a high and that air circulation has helped to force even colder air from northern Canada south and that’s what’s helped to break cold temperature records in western Massachusetts and much of the northeast.

