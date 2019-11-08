Record cold temperatures expected overnight

(WWLP) – Residents across western Massachusetts woke up to freezing temperatures this morning.

Though the calendar may say November, Friday morning’s freezing temperatures and light snow made it feel more like December. Residents in parts of Hampden County dealt with cold temperatures that dropped to below freezing at times due to strong winds.

22News Forecast Discussion

While in the western hilltowns some people woke up to a light coating of snow.

Now residents had some mixed reactions to today’s weather. Some were surprised about the cold temps in November while others said it’s just another day in New England.

Nothing out of the unusual. We’ve dealt with this for over 30 years not a big deal. This is common for us, absolutely common. Denise Zuidema, Blandford

While some would rather wait for the winter weather.

It’s pretty cold, not really ready for it yet. I had some snow and ice on my car this morning and I had to clean it off before I drove my son to the bus stop. Holly Bell, Southwick

From the 22News Storm Team Forecast: Tonight’s low temperatures will challenge record lows. We expect lows in the mid to upper teens by Saturday morning. The record low at Westover A.R.B. in Chicopee is 15º set in 1992, so we will be close.

7 Day Forecast

Latest News: