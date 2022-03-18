CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The official record was broken Friday with temperatures reaching 74 degrees at 4 p.m. with the previous record of 72 degrees in 2012.

Friday’s spring-like weather hasn’t gone unnoticed in downtown Springfield where 22Newsfound workers embrace the warm temperatures.

It’s been many months since employees at One Financial Plaza across from Court Square Park could enjoy lunch picnic-style outside. As the temperature worked its way into the 70’s, the picnickers became more and more delighted.

“This is one of the first days we’ve been out here. We’re enjoying the weather, it’s beautiful, the sun is out, it makes me happy.” Vedrana Murtic, Native of Bosnia

As the afternoon wore on following the initial surge of springlike weather, it became more difficult to find people wearing jackets that seemed so necessary earlier this week. Passersby were only too happy to share their weather-related delight with 22News.

“Very glad, I’m looking forward to spring, I’m sick of the weather. As long as we don’t get snow in April, I’ll be fine.” Cheryl Barnes, Westfield

“It’s wonderful, spring is my favorite season, I do go to Florida a lot, this is more like bringing Florida to Massachusetts, I really appreciate this.” Joanne Brown, Monson

The Pioneer Valley getting its own version of spring break from the cold with the onset of this great weather actually coming two days before the official debut of the spring season.