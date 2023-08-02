CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many across western Massachusetts woke up to temperatures in the 40s Wednesday morning making it feel more like September than August.

The record low temperature for August 2nd was broken Wednesday morning at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. The temperature got down to 48 degrees at around 5:30 a.m., breaking the previous record of 49 degrees set back on August 2, 1947.

The reason the temperatures are cooler with less humidity is because there is a large dip in the jet stream over the Northeast, which is called a trough, and a large lift in the jet stream out west which is called a ridge.

Weather in western Mass. this week

This trough allows colder and drier air from the north to come down into the Northeast which gives these cooler temperatures. The average high temperature for August is 82 degrees and the average low temperature is 60.